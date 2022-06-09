Zacks Investment Research Lowers Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECPG. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.