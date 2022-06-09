Zacks Investment Research Lowers Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Hold

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

ESQ stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,486. The stock has a market cap of $302.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 160,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

