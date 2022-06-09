Zacks Investment Research Lowers Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Hold

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GTY. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

GTY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 271,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,728. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $34.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

