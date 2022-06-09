Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Harmony for the current year have been decreasing over the past month. Harmony is benefiting from a diverse portfolio of gold development projects. Amid the pandemic, gold is seen as a safe-haven asset. Also, higher gold prices and reduction in debt levels work in favor of the company. However, the company is exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. It is facing a tough labor relationship environment. Higher operational and production costs is a concern. Apart from electricity supply concerns, the company has labor issues. These factors are disrupting operations and resulting in high operational costs. Higher production costs are denting margins. A significant rebound in gold demand is also unlikely over the short term, given continued uncertainties surrounding the pandemic.”

HMY has been the subject of several other reports. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.88.

HMY opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 37.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

