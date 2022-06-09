Zacks Investment Research Lowers Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ HSDT opened at $2.00 on Monday. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.02). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,043.95% and a negative return on equity of 240.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,298,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

