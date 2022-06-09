Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF)
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.