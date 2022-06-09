Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.23. 14,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 38,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60.

Get Zega Buy and Hedge ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,740 shares during the quarter. Zega Buy and Hedge ETF accounts for approximately 23.8% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned approximately 27.50% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF worth $35,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zega Buy and Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zega Buy and Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.