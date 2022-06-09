Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.92

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.92 and traded as low as C$2.45. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.47, with a volume of 13,041 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.91. The firm has a market cap of C$249.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74.

Get Zentek alerts:

About Zentek (CVE:ZEN)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.