ZENZO Price Reaches $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $274,749.46 and $824.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00082072 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000292 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00207379 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.