Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.0232

Zero (ZER) traded up 49.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $267,142.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00306690 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00071765 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00064967 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006189 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,513,651 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.