ZeroSwap Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $1.92 million and $493,596.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

