Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $2.02

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.02, but opened at $1.94. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 32,732 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 49.35% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,204 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zhihu by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,991,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. increased its holdings in Zhihu by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zhihu by 609.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 969,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.