Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.17 and last traded at $37.26. 30,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,284,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.48.
In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,054,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1,235.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after buying an additional 728,852 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in Zillow Group by 3,170.9% in the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after buying an additional 345,126 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1,445.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after buying an additional 305,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Zillow Group by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 248,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 233,912 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
