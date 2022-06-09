Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.17 and last traded at $37.26. 30,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,284,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $172,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $978,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,054,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1,235.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after buying an additional 728,852 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in Zillow Group by 3,170.9% in the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after buying an additional 345,126 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1,445.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after buying an additional 305,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Zillow Group by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 248,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 233,912 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

