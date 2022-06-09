ZKSpace Market Cap Hits $10.21 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. ZKSpace has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $607,397.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace was first traded on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

