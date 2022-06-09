Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Cowen decreased their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.75.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock opened at $165.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.01 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,779 shares of company stock worth $11,791,977 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.