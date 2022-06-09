ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.19. ZTE shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.