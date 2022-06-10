-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ earnings. NovaGold Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NovaGold Resources.

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NG traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 1,056,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,507. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 68.08 and a quick ratio of 68.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.77. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.83.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

