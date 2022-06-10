-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warby Parker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warby Parker will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Warby Parker.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRBY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.