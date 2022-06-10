-$0.04 EPS Expected for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BRC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRC will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRC.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on BRC in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

BRCC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.21. 581,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49. BRC has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

