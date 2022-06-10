$0.04 EPS Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Endeavour Silver reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,949,105 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,463,000 after buying an additional 1,085,122 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after buying an additional 493,368 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 152,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 1,084,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 75,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.91. 160,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $707.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.41. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

