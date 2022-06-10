-$0.04 EPS Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). QuickLogic posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 41.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

QUIK stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,689. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $34,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,914 shares of company stock worth $80,551. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter worth about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

