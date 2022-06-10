$0.05 EPS Expected for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ earnings. Taseko Mines reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Taseko Mines.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.42 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 11.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE TGB traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,892. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $443.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.22. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.