-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Bandwidth posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

BAND traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $466.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.92. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 25.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

