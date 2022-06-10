-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AvidXchange.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The company had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.06 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 17.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 35.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 408,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,259 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at about $27,272,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 31.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after buying an additional 1,039,536 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 7,849.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AVDX traded down 0.44 on Thursday, hitting 7.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,394. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is 11.13. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 5.95 and a 1-year high of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

