$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,677. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $174,425.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,754.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $85,523.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 329,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,026.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,421 shares of company stock valued at $431,131. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

