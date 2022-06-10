$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKSGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. ONE Group Hospitality reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,188. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $293.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 499,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 161,849 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

