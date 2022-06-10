$0.18 EPS Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.21. CAE posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.02 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. CAE has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

