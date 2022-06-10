$0.36 EPS Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

FHN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,091,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,392. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. First Horizon has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

