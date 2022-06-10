-$0.37 EPS Expected for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. Ocuphire Pharma reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocuphire Pharma.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, CEO Mina Sooch purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,920.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $68,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $44,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $31,000. 27.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCUP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,627. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.