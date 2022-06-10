$0.38 EPS Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.32. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HOMB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 66,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

