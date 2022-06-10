$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

CIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $13,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 122.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 369,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $5,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 199,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 1,745.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 195,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. 1,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,805. The company has a market capitalization of $538.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.