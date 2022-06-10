$0.39 EPS Expected for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AES’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.45. AES reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

NYSE AES traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $20.72. 264,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. AES has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -75.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

