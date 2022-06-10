$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. CubeSmart reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.08. 1,803,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,351. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

