$0.84 EPS Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.83. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,043. Donaldson has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

