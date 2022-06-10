$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) to post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.89. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

WASH traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. 2,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $60.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.