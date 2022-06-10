-$1.04 EPS Expected for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will announce ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the highest is ($0.97). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($2.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

