$1.11 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $68,282,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 250.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,475,000 after buying an additional 653,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

SNV traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,539. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

