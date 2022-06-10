$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $113.62. The company had a trading volume of 475,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average of $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

