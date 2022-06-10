$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.
CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.
About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.