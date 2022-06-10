$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $191,514,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5,493.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 492,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,441,000 after purchasing an additional 483,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 105.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 938,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,937,000 after acquiring an additional 481,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.03. 32,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,766. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

