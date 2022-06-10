$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will report $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of FTI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. 157,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,145,868. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 48,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

