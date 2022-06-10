$10.83 Billion in Sales Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) to report $10.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.09 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $10.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $42.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.95 billion to $42.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $44.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.26 billion to $44.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,719 shares of company stock worth $28,182,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 559.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 670,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,597,000 after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.41. 14,967,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,148,016. The company has a market cap of $266.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

