103,333 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,333 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,154,454. Intel Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

