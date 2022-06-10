114,270 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,589,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 28.2% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.66 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.