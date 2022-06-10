115,214 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 115,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,988,000. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,792,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,557,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,514,000 after acquiring an additional 847,980 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,273,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,375,000 after acquiring an additional 979,361 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,793,000 after acquiring an additional 697,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 805,907 shares during the last quarter.

VPL traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

