$12.59 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) will report sales of $12.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.13 billion and the highest is $12.93 billion. Progressive reported sales of $11.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $51.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 billion to $51.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $58.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.28 billion to $61.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,217 shares of company stock worth $8,237,041. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.54. 2,344,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,319. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.49. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $121.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

