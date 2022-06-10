137,624 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 137,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Visteon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Visteon by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.39. 1,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,271. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average of $107.38. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.15.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.