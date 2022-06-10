1,428 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by SRB Corp

SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK opened at $659.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.58 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $767.21.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $869.47.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

