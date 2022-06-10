$146.50 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) will post sales of $146.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $109.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $630.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $626.32 million to $635.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $734.06 million, with estimates ranging from $728.48 million to $742.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Perion Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 64,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 18.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

PERI traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,318. The company has a market capitalization of $879.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

About Perion Network (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.