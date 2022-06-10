$146.50 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) will post sales of $146.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $109.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $630.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $626.32 million to $635.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $734.06 million, with estimates ranging from $728.48 million to $742.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perion Network.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Perion Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 64,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 18.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
PERI traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,318. The company has a market capitalization of $879.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.
About Perion Network (Get Rating)
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
