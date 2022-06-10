$147.26 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) to report sales of $147.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.69 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $82.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $597.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.77 million to $601.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $625.16 million, with estimates ranging from $609.55 million to $640.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $153.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSL shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NYSE:GSL traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 21,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,304. The stock has a market cap of $753.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 273.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 50,316 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

