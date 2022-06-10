17,719 Shares in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Purchased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,244 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

EQX stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.13. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

